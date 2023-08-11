Colonel Douglas Macgregor explains why the globalists are hell bent on destroying Russia and replacing Putin:

Remember that this man just gave a glowing endorsement of Donald Trump and clearly has extensive knowledge. He's dropping red pills..



"Their agenda is to destroy Russia. Why? They would like to replace Putin because Putin presides over the last major power in Europe that has a national identity, a national language, a national culture that rests on the foundation of orthodox Christianity. That makes Russia the enemy of the globalists. What have the globalists done to us? They flooded our countries with non Europeans with a specific goal of diluting us, destroying our national identity, eliminating our culture. Expunging any remaining power that Christianity may wield culturally inside the west and they want to do that to Russia. They want to do that to Russia because Russia has enormous resources, mineral, agricultural, oil, gas and rare metals. If you can remove Putin, you can strip of its resources and enrich yourselves. That's why Russia has to go. Russia is holding out."

If Macgregor thinks this.. what do you think Trump thinks?

