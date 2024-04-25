Beware of Offense

Are you offended or harboring unforgiveness? Pastor Dean preaches about the importance of seeking truth and unity in the body of Christ and the ability to receive correction without allowing offense to grow and fester.

"Now I beseech you, brethren, mark them which cause divisions and offences contrary to the doctrine which ye have learned; and avoid them. For they that are such serve not our Lord Jesus Christ, but their own belly; and by good words and fair speeches deceive the hearts of the simple." Romans 16:17-18