"The Heart of the Matter" - A Conversation with Mark Passio - Podcast Episode 14
What is happening
119 views • 03/27/2024

Jun 1, 2019 The Wizard Factory Podcast

👁 In this episode, entitled "The Heart of the Matter", we sit down with occult researcher and presenter Mark Passio to discuss the vital dynamic of heart-based intelligence, and its integral role in holistic intelligence and governing moral behavior.


freedom love brain mind consciousness mark passio conversation natural law behavior soul care psychology voluntaryism self worth spiritual sovereignty the heart of the matter heart based intelligence podcast episode 14 the wizard factory podcast ancient knowledge and the occult breaking mind control
