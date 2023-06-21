Fully Vaccinated Kids Are Dying Suddenly In Their Sleep 💉(2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 2023: Young Sydney went bowling with her friends one day, she came home to take a nap and “died suddenly” in her sleep from a sudden cardiac arrest. Her parents vaccinated her and believed in the science of vaccines.
This makes my blood boil. Words cannot describe how angry this makes me. These are murders, end of story. Rest in peace angel.
~Covid BC