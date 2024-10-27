Zionist Checkpoint Besieges Khursa Village in the West Bank of Palestine.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A checkpoint at the entrance of Khursa village kills the lives of 500 Palestinian residents in the small village near al-Khalil (Hebron). Soldiers in the tour regularly fire on the civilians, and cut the road used by more than 100’000 Palestinians daily. Sari Jaradat interviews Political Activist Abdul Majeed Shadid about some of the horrors the locals have to live through.
Filmed: 26/10/2024
