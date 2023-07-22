BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ERIC BOLLING & GLENN BECK: FOX NEWS MATCHES DONATIONS TO SATANIC TEMPLE
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
177 views • 07/22/2023

ERIC BOLLING & GLENN BECK:

FOX NEWS MATCHES DONATIONS TO SATANIC TEMPLE


The Blaze founder Glenn Beck claimed on Friday that the executives in charge of Fox News were no longer “friends of our Constitution and our God,” and that he now respects MSNBC more than Fox News after the network received backlash for allegedly matching employee donations to a wide range of charities.


On Friday, The Blaze revealed that the Satanic Temple, Planned Parenthood, and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) were among a list of approved organizations to which the cable network offers matching donations in an internal employee portal. Donations are run through an app called Benevity which works for the entire company, Fox Corp, not just Fox News, and has thousands of charities.


The news sparked predictable uproar among conservatives, including Beck, who railed against the company during an interview with Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Friday’s The Balance.


https://twitter.com/ericbolling/status/1682796578401136643?s=20


Keywords
planned parenthoodfox newseric bollingglenn becksatanic templedonation match
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy