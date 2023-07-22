ERIC BOLLING & GLENN BECK:

FOX NEWS MATCHES DONATIONS TO SATANIC TEMPLE





The Blaze founder Glenn Beck claimed on Friday that the executives in charge of Fox News were no longer “friends of our Constitution and our God,” and that he now respects MSNBC more than Fox News after the network received backlash for allegedly matching employee donations to a wide range of charities.





On Friday, The Blaze revealed that the Satanic Temple, Planned Parenthood, and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) were among a list of approved organizations to which the cable network offers matching donations in an internal employee portal. Donations are run through an app called Benevity which works for the entire company, Fox Corp, not just Fox News, and has thousands of charities.





The news sparked predictable uproar among conservatives, including Beck, who railed against the company during an interview with Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Friday’s The Balance.





https://twitter.com/ericbolling/status/1682796578401136643?s=20



