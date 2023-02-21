© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Staley & Staley
Published 02/19/2023
Other Platforms, Tips & Support:
https://dluxnation.com
Mirrored - JAMIE DLUX
Appreciate Jamie's work?
He accepts tips/donations:
PayPal https://paypal.me/jamiedlux
Venmo https://venmo.com/jamie-dlux
Cashapp https://cash.app/$dluxnation
Merch https://fuckin-stoned.creator-spring.com/
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/jamiedlux
Follow me on twitter: https://www.twitter.com/jamiedlux
Sources
Intro - Inspector 7
Bro VS Bro https://youtu.be/DeRvYBuweaA
Celia Farber - the Truth Barrier
https://celiafarber.substack.com
Serious Adverse Events - An Uncensored History of AIDS by Celia Farber. Coming 03/23/2023 https://www.amazon.com/Serious-Adverse-Events-Uncensored-History/dp/1645022072
A Girl Twitter https://twitter.com/unknown55177949?s=21
Natly Denise Twitter https://twitter.com/itsnatlydenise?s=21
Natly Denise Video https://youtu.be/-e2ll2UOvAo
New York Mag
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2023/02/read-ex-barclays-exec-jes-staleys-emails-to-jeffrey-epstein.html
Court Docs
https://assets.bwbx.io/documents/users/iqjWHBFdfxIU/ra.SQe36xEM4/
Peter HIV https://youtu.be/Eow4hcwoEjg
Peter & Tony https://youtu.be/Eow4hcwoEjg
Send me shit:
Jamie Dlux
PO BOX 30383
Myrtle Beach, SC 29588