A MOTHER TAKES HER TRIPLETS IN FOR THEIR PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINES ☤ALL 3 OF THEM AFFECTED

A mother takes her triplets in for their pneumococcal vaccines.
In less than 12 hours, all three of them had “shut off.”
Perfectly happy, normal babies before the appointment.
“They never held hands again. They never looked at each other again.”
This was for ONE vaccine. Just one.
That’s all it takes.
💔
Source: https://x.com/HerbsandDirt/status/1859507845357764991