Gaza: Israeli Airstrike on the Emergency Room at Nasser Medical Complex - part 1

A fire erupted at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, following Israeli airstrikes on the area in southern Gaza
Five people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the emergency room at Nasser Medical Complex, Palestinian media reported.
Part 2 is from the outside view. : ( Cynthia
Videos from social media