BIRD FLU LOCKDOWNS? - Establishment Preps Sheep For MASSIVE Bird Flu Plandemic Mutation Hoax!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest push towards further plandemic style lockdowns as the mainstream media pelts the populace with propaganda regarding the illness.

Bird Flu is of course being tested for with PCR tests which is fraudulent and there's no isolate of this latest fear campaign's star player. Nonetheless, the CDC is claiming a Bird Flu patient in Louisiana has a version that "mutated" to be more transmissible.

Of course alongside mainstream media comes "Mainstream Alternative Media" to push the other side of the fear campaign, claiming it's from a lab when once again, there's no evidence of it existing. It seems we're going in circles forever with these fake pandemics.

This of course is the pretense to bring in food rations, forced vaccines and lockdowns as California declares a state of emergency and egg prices hit record highs as shortages hit retail across the board.

Will NATO be forcing vaccines on people under this latest hoax as the WHO seems to insinuate they will? Is this a military campaign? How is it related to all of the other events happening right now?





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





