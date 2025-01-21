Trump Folie Deux, Gunpowder Plot, “Christian Nationalism”, Christians vs. Gov’t, Videogames, Cops, Cromwell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2025-01-20 Trump Folie Deux
Topic list:
* Trump to Pence: “Take the guns FIRST.”
* Trump to “date” 9-year-old girls.
* Please pray for President “Grab ‘em by the pussy”!
* “Ivanka is a piece of ASS!” — “yeah”
* Did Donald Trump pay 6 families to settle rape complaints of 3 girls and 3 boys? — “FALSE...mostly.”
* Donald and Melanoma venerate Pope Saint Zyklon B.
* The Gunpowder Plot and Jesuit suppression re-examined.
* Brother Gregory to discuss “My Kingdom is not of this world” with Johnny.
* “Let the minds clash but keep the fists down!”
* Why did Steve Wohlberg trigger Johnny in their last interview? The Jesuits give Adventists the Kurgan salute!
* “Christians, do not offend the heathen around you by being bat-shit crazy.”
* Should Christians suffer tyranny? Does the period in history matter?
* Acts 17:7—Were early Christians at perfect harmony with the Roman and Jewish tyrannies of their time?
* The first central bank of the golden calf.
* To the children raped by the Catholic Church: “My kingdom is not of this world.”
* “Christian Nationalism”!
* Archbishop Timothy the Laugher Dolan.
* “Banishers”: you WILL be an ass-kicking black woman and IGN loves it. Where are Critical Drinker and Nerdrotic?
* The apostacy of the “10 Lost Tribes”.
* Understanding the “man of God” in I Kings 13.
* The Catholic-dominated Supreme Court: “‘Police safety’ trumps your rights” because a representative of the State is a demigod and can never be wrong.
* “Doctors” are never wrong, either: bend over.
* 20 August 2020: Dutch police caught committing crimes.
* “TRAITOR Oliver Cromwell colluded with EDOMITE JEWS to kill our beloved king Charles No. 1!”... “Ah Venice!”
_____________________
