Why Did Joyce Varlack Choose a Life Without Marriage?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, we delve into the extraordinary life and work of Sister Joyce, a committed missionary who has touched many lives through her faith and service. From her ministry efforts in Colombia, where she adopted and supported a young man named Horacio, to her enduring dedication to evangelism and discipleship, Sister Joyce’s story is one of unyielding compassion and commitment. We also explore her personal experiences, including heartbreak and handling the loss of loved ones during COVID, which demonstrated her resilience and deep trust in God's plan. Her story is interwoven with testimonies of the people she has influenced, showcasing her unwavering devotion to spreading the teachings of Jesus Christ.
00:00 Introduction and Daily Prayers
00:47 Adopted Colombian Son
03:55 Challenges and Faith
07:06 Coping with Loss
10:19 Missionary Journey
11:33 Full Circle of Discipleship