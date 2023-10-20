Israel Gaza War NYC Times Square Victims Kidnapped by Hamas Shown on Screens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel Gaza War NYC Times Square Victims Kidnapped by Hamas Shown on ScreensLincoln Karimhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srzP32vg0aw
The Art of Deception October 19, 2023
FREEDOMNEWS TV - NATIONAL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Q-R8JISTzw&t
KIDNAPPED - Victims Kidnapped by Hamad Shown on Times Square Screens