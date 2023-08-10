© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Massacre near Kleshcheevka: "Ghosts" destroy the enemy on the flank of Artyomovsk
Operators of the "Ghost" battalion of the 4th brigade from the LPR continue to repel the enemy offensive on the southern flank of Artemovsk.
Scouts identify the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and cover them with accurate artillery fire.