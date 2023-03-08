BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

P.3a My nude sunbathing (G-rated; with sauna info) for health benefits from sunshine MVI_0043
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
58 views • 03/08/2023

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/ebce7b92-67a0-4012-9c13-7b0feaab579b

Watch P. 2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f0b3cd5b-61c3-4e5f-9826-afe59e9b63a8

Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice. Do your own research, and investigate the skin cancer risks.

In this video I show the sweat that the sun brought out of me, and speak of the benefits of sweating. Also, some information about saunas. I am persuaded that sunshine on unprotected skin, without burning, and in moderation, is nett beneficial to our health in numerous ways, with new discoveries supporting this theory happening regularly. Do not burn, and don’t over-do it on your face, because the sun does age our skin. All we can hope to do is slow the aging down with therapies, nutrition, and lifestyle practices, such as a hat when our heads have had a medicinal dose of sunshine.

Keywords
healthvitamin dmeditationmedicineskin cancersunshinesaunamelatonininfra-redmoderationultra-violetbreathing technique
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy