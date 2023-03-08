P.3a My nude sunbathing (G-rated; with sauna info) for health benefits from sunshine MVI_0043

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice. Do your own research, and investigate the skin cancer risks.
In this video I show the sweat that the sun brought out of me, and speak of the benefits of sweating. Also, some information about saunas. I am persuaded that sunshine on unprotected skin, without burning, and in moderation, is nett beneficial to our health in numerous ways, with new discoveries supporting this theory happening regularly. Do not burn, and don’t over-do it on your face, because the sun does age our skin. All we can hope to do is slow the aging down with therapies, nutrition, and lifestyle practices, such as a hat when our heads have had a medicinal dose of sunshine.