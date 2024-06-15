CAN’T HIDE THE TRUTH ! THE BOWLERHAT FARMER BLAMED FOR CORRUPTING YOUR THOUGHT’S !

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Byford - aka The Bowlerhat Farmer explains that the truth can not be changed as the facts are there… also The Bowlerhat Farmer blamed for corrupting people thoughts…. Explaining the truth and the facts to what is actually going on..
start stocking up, or frowning your own foods, even rushi sunak announced that earlier last week… what’s going on people, they now more than they are letting on.. when’s it going to happen ? Be prepared