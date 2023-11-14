Quo Vadis





Nov 13, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for November 11, 2023.





Dear children, I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to call you to holiness.





You are in the world, but you are not of the world.





Do not forget: Heaven must always be your goal.





Everything in this life passes, but the Grace of God in you will be eternal.





Flee from sin and turn to the One who is your hope and salvation.





Give Me your hands, because I want to walk with you and conduct you along a safe path.





Be attentive.





Do not allow the demon to deceive you.





Difficult times will come and only those who love the truth will remain firm in the faith.





The mire of false doctrines will contaminate My poor children and humanity will walk spiritually blind.





Pray.





Approach the confessional and seek the Mercy of My Jesus.





Behold the opportune time for your return.





Onward, without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave Pedro Regis a similar message on November 12th, 2020:





Dear children, you are the Lord’s and the things of the world are not for you.





Do not forget: everything in this life passes, but the Grace of God within you will be Eternal.





Open your hearts to God’s Action, for only thus will you be great in faith.





Do not allow the mire of false doctrines to lead you to the way of perdition.





Many chosen to defend the truth will be deceived by the enemies and many of My poor children will drink the bitter cup of pain.





Bend your knees in prayer.





I love you and will always be with you.





Courage.





My Jesus needs you.





Go forward along the path I pointed out to you.





Those who remain faithful to the end will receive great reward.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dA-yy4MgBXg