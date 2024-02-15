The Russia Trip Part 1 - Tucker Carlson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson
Feb 14, 2024
Watch parts 2 and 3 here: https://bit.ly/3RCq6cc
Tucker Carlson and his team tour the Kiyevskaya metro station in Moscow, Russia.
Subscribe to the new Tucker Carlson Network channel for more exclusive content: https://www.youtube.com/@TCNetwork/fe...
Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson
Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates!
#TuckerCarlson #Russia #VladimirPutin #gobal #documentary #tour #NewYork #America #news #politics #travel #JoeBiden #Moscow #subway #foreign
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_nIOsWHyUVI