The Church is Dead, We need to step up in this Spiritual WAR - Bible Study
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
71 views • 03/31/2024

Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Pastor Larry hosts a weekly series about spiritual warfare, which is particularly relevant for Christians seeking guidance on their faith journey.  Over the past three to four years, Pastor Larry has delved deeply into this topic. The recent podcasts (specifically final days report 330, 329, and 328) have taken a darker tone, discussing demonic strongholds and the increasing darkness. The media has even hinted at people witnessing demons. Despite some audio quality issues, Pastor Larry’s messages are valuable, and listeners are encouraged to persevere and learn from them.

The message is about the importance of acknowledging the spiritual realm and engaging in spiritual warfare. Pastor Larry emphasizes the need for believers to understand and confront the spiritual battles they face.  He criticizes churches for not addressing this aspect enough and for focusing too much on worldly activities instead of preparing believers for spiritual warfare.  Don’t be a bingo Christian.  Larry urges you to take the spiritual realm seriously, citing biblical references and arguing that denying its existence is equivalent to denying God and Jesus Christ.  He highlights the necessity of revering God, fearing Him, and recognizing the ongoing battle against Satan and evil forces.

If you have questions, consider reaching out to Scott via email for further clarification or guidance. Remember to stay strong and armor up during these challenging times.

