Americans Are Investing in Precious Metals to Prepare For Coming Collapse Says Terry Sacka
205 views • 02/27/2023

As inflation rises and the government continues to print trillions of worthless dollars, countless Americans are choosing to invest their hard-earned cash into precious metals. As the chief strategist for Cornerstone Asset Metals, Terry Sacka explains how his company helps hardworking men and women transfer their wealth into the stability of gold and silver. He explains how the value of silver and the paper dollar have separated. “Our dollar is “fiat” money, which means it is fake. It’s not backed up by silver and gold anymore,” Terry warns. The world is marching closer and closer to a one world digital currency system. However, by investing your wealth in precious metals, you will protect your inheritance for your children and ensure that your assets will remain safe and secure despite the chaotic economic climate.



TAKEAWAYS


Call Cornerstone Asset Metals today to speak with an advisor who will help you achieve your retirement objectives 


There is no better inheritance you can buy than gold or silver


Protect your assets and preserve your wealth - this will help you achieve peace of mind during this global financial transition


We are nearing the end of the Federal Reserve dollar cycle, so be prepared for the coming collapse by investing in precious metals



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Patriot Prepared (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3gRZFAz  


🔗 CONNECT WITH CORNERSTONE ASSET METALS

Website: https://cornerstoneassetmetals.com/ 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TerrySackaAAMS 

Podcast: http://bit.ly/3gPerIV 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



collapseeconomymoneygoldsilverfinancialdollarfinancesmetalsfinanceinflationinvestmentinvestingeconomictina griffincounter culture mom showterry sackscornerstone assets
