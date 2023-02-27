Americans Are Investing in Precious Metals to Prepare For Coming Collapse Says Terry Sacka

As inflation rises and the government continues to print trillions of worthless dollars, countless Americans are choosing to invest their hard-earned cash into precious metals. As the chief strategist for Cornerstone Asset Metals, Terry Sacka explains how his company helps hardworking men and women transfer their wealth into the stability of gold and silver. He explains how the value of silver and the paper dollar have separated. “Our dollar is “fiat” money, which means it is fake. It’s not backed up by silver and gold anymore,” Terry warns. The world is marching closer and closer to a one world digital currency system. However, by investing your wealth in precious metals, you will protect your inheritance for your children and ensure that your assets will remain safe and secure despite the chaotic economic climate.







TAKEAWAYS





Call Cornerstone Asset Metals today to speak with an advisor who will help you achieve your retirement objectives





There is no better inheritance you can buy than gold or silver





Protect your assets and preserve your wealth - this will help you achieve peace of mind during this global financial transition





We are nearing the end of the Federal Reserve dollar cycle, so be prepared for the coming collapse by investing in precious metals







