IT WAS GUN CONTROL: Not Taxes.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They want you to think the War for Independence was about taxes. The truth? The fighting started with gun control. On April 19, 1775 - at Lexington and Concord - the patriots fought back against long-standing usurpations of power, now being enforced through an aggressive British disarmament campaign. This is the story they never teach in government-run schools.
Path to Liberty: April 18, 2025