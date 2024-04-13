THEY'RE TRYING TO KILL YOU! - You & Your Children Are Being Targeted With Deadly Poisons

ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE: https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321 Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order! Support your local farms and stay healthy

Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive euthanizing of the public worldwide by governments and corporations knowingly attacking the foods supply, especially children's foods. Massive amounts of lead have been found in popular children's school lunch packages called "Lunchables" which children have been eating for decades. The lead can lead to cancer, brain defects and infertility. A consumer report is calling for an immediate ban on the product. Meanwhile, the fake bird flu epidemic continues as people are told not to eat eggs, beef or chicken. The reality is that the meat supply has been tainted by modRNA and forever chemicals which obviously will lead to people getting sick. It's yet another way to destroy farms and force people to eat bugs and eventually "Soylent Green" type food rations. At the same time, bandages from many of the leading companies including "Band-Aid" have been shown to contain dangerous levels of chemicals that lead to cancer and are leached directly into the blood stream. Much like the Johnson & Johnson baby powder cancer risks which the company knew well of for years, it feels like this bandage controversy may be barking up the same alley.

Cheerios have long been known to cause cancer with roundup (glyphosate) being found in the product, but now as we've previously reported, chlormequat has been found in high levels in the food. An extremely deadly chemical that leads to cancer and infertility as well as a known puberty blocker is in children's foods. Why? In fact the Biden administration recently called for more products to include chlormequat. This is a clear targeting of the younger generation for the sake of depopulation. From Ozempic causing stomach paralysis to heavy metals being found in regular household spices. From new mystery illnesses to baby food contamination. From Planned Parenthood secretly butchering children to the collapsing birth rates in the west, we cover many of the ways the population is being targeted for extermination. All for the purpose of a Great Reset and a transhuman devolution.

We must prepare and we must resist now.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

Shared from and subscribe to:

World Alternative Media

https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media



