Comedian Tyler Fischer on Dr. Anthony Fauci
The Prisoner
746 views • 08/09/2023

Full Comedy Special "The New Normal" by Tyler Fischer is posted here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3R9KVZKOoI His website is here: https://www.tylerfischer.com/

Description from his video on YouTube:

Premiered Aug 11, 2022
Enjoy my new self-produced Comedy Special! Support & please like/share/comment & donate!

Venmo: @ComedyShow - PayPal: [email protected] - Cash App: TipsForTyler

Shop my Merch store: https://www.tylerfischer.com

Join Patreon and get BONUS jokes/out takes and exclusive weekly vids:
https://www.patreon.com/TylerTalks

Follow on ALL socials: @TyTheFisch

Watch my first comedy special!

• MAN BOY UNIT: Full Comedy Special | T...

Sign my mailer to see me LIVE in your city!
http://www.tylerfischer.com

filmed at: https://www.oldmanhustle.com/bkcomedy...

Written/Directed/Performed/Edited: by Tyler Fischer

Executive Prodecers: Tyler Fischer & Jon Fatigate

Co-producers: My patreon supporters - join patreon to help fund my comedy & get weekly exclusive bonus comedy! https://www.patreon.com/TylerTalks

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
the new normalanthony faucityler fischer
