🚨Syria’s Julani: Israel’s useful idiot or just plain stupid? - part 1

🚨Syria’s Julani: Israel’s useful idiot or just plain stupid?
⚔️In the past 24 hours, clashes have erupted between Arab tribes and the Druze in Syria's Al-Suwayda province. The death toll has neared 100, with dozens of others injured, including children. The vast majority of the victims are Druze.
🔍Officially, the new Syrian government and its leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa (or Julani), have had no connection to the massacre of the Druze; it was carried out by Arab tribes. However, a video from Suwayda shows an armored vehicle, accompanied by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters, entering Druze villages.
➕Meanwhile, those mobilizing Bedouin tribes against the Druze are part of Julani's people. They are spreading rumors of Druze attacks on Arabs and chatter that a "local militia" is attempting to seize control of the province. These claims are fanning the flames of anti-Druze violence.
A similar scheme was employed by Julani's militants during the massacre of Alawites in Latakia several months ago.
🔟Israel has long anticipated escalation involving the Druze community. With IDF troops still present in the Al-Quneitra province, Israel could exploit the current violence as a pretext to deploy forces to Al-Suwayda—either to protect the Druze or to assert control over Druze territories.
So, what is Julani's government doing and for whose benefit?