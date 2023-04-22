BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE TRUE BIBLICAL EARTH
WAKE UP
WAKE UP
04/22/2023

About the Flat, Motionless Earth Itself=====

Isaiah 66:1

Job 9:6

Job 28:24

Job 38:4-5

Job38:6

Job 38:13-14

1 Samuel 2:8

1 Chronicles 16:30

Jeremiah 9:26

Psalms 93:1

Psalms 96:10

Psalms 104:5-6

Isaiah 11:12

Daniel 4:11

2 Samuel 11:11

Matthew 4:8

Matthew 24:31

Revelation 1:7

Revelation 6:13

Genesis 11:4

About the Firmament

=====

Genesis 1:6-8

Isaiah 40:22

Job 37:18

Psalms 78:23

Amos 9:6

Acts 7:56

Psalms 104:2-3

Isaiah 34:4

2 Peter 3:10

Revelation 6:14

Psalms 148:4

Revelation 9:1

Genesis 1:14

Genesis 1:16-17

Joshua 10:13

Isaiah 38:8

Habakkuk 3:11

Job 22:14

Psalms 19:4-6

Ecclesiastes 1:5-6

About Heavens Above the Firmament

=====

Psalms 29:10

Revelation 4:6

Revelation 22:1

Ezekiel 1:22

Revelation 15:2

Job 26:10-11

Genesis 7:11

Genesis 8:2

Proverbs 8:27-29

Proverbs 15:24

Proverbs 7:27

Proverbs 9:18

Jeremiah 31:37

Isaiah 14:15

Amos 9:2

Psalms 55:15

2 Peter 2:4


SUBSCRIBE HERE:

“WAKE UP 3” https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsxkxft5163Bi9eIDBAcO9w/videos

“WAKE UP” https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbbw9bUPqcpZTlQLJXTUimg/videos

“WAKE UP 4” https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV5AGaygtV1I_S1vqIMmsAQ/videos

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wiktor


Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Keywords
bibletruthearthflat earthscripturesfirmamentwaters abovegeocentricbiblical earthno space
