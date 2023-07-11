Ex-Porn Star and Suicide Survivor Join Team of Speakers on National Tour - Christy Fryman

Christy Fryman’s extensive background ranges from acting and music to business and sales. Christy serves as the booking agent for Tina’s speaking events along with planning the intricate details of the Pop Culture Purge national tour. Christy once dreamed of working in entertainment, but when she saw the lies and deception intertwined with this industry, she surrendered her life to the Lord. Christy sees the importance of sharing this eye-opening truth with teens and their parents and is dedicated to helping event planners execute a spectacular life-changing conference. She helps clients find sponsors, plan the conference schedule, and choose the perfect speakers and topics for their special event.







Text the word TOUR to the number 55444 to learn about the Pop Culture Purge speakers, topics, and event format options available





A great way to advertise or raise funding for any event is by networking with your local churches, schools, and businesses





We have to be fearless in speaking the truth to the masses on critical life-saving topics, no matter the cost





