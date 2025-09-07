Mike Huckabee says MAGA means also MIGA

US Amb. to Israel Mike Huckabee says the Jewish state needs to recruit "a bunch of social media influencers" to address the "problem" of Gen Z.

He also criticizes those saying "America First means America Only" and insists that "the enemies of Israel are the enemies of the US."

https://x.com/infolibnews/status/1963694335418831311

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!