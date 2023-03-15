BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

3.15.23: Follow the MONEY. Follow the [B] FAMILY! MSM losing their mind! PRAY! [MIRROR]
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
333 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 03/16/2023


[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://andweknow.com/2023/03/15/3-15-23-follow-the-money-follow-the-b-family-msm-losing-their-mind-pray/


Protect your investments with And We Knowhttp://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://youtu.be/weZZFm-kEBk

—————————————————

Jesus in Every Book of the Bible

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhVrcV6WmfQ

Bail out screenshot by Chris Paul https://twitter.com/imyourmoderator/status/1635642365674237954


Vermont school banned https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/40776


.@RobertKennedyJr tells @jimmy_dore that Bill Gates funds the WHO and supports the Global Virome Project, which collects and weaponizes dangerous viruses in 150 bio labs worldwide, and Joe Biden is granting the Gates-controlled WHO unrestricted power to declare pandemics: https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/40756


Russian jet hits US drone over black sea https://t.me/teamanons/29561


Bank run by idiots should go under https://t.me/teamanons/29679


It turns out, the best ways to rob a bank, is to own one. https://t.me/RevolutionReport/14967


Falling Off The Cliff - The Banking Sector Is Going Under

https://t.me/RevolutionReport/14985


Dan Scavino story https://truthsocial.com/users/SupremeMeme/statuses/108838008423124350


Follow The Money

Shell Companies https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/18789


George Magazine 1997 Feb cover -

https://twitter.com/j00ny369T/status/1635798182364889088?s=20


Video showing Shadow figures in theater https://twitter.com/WarriorHeart8/status/1635829322752856064?s=20

———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4


➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance



🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv




Keywords
trumpfreedomvaccineslibertybiblegodrussiatruthgreatawakeningbidencabalglobalismwwg1wgamagaukrainemockingbirdvaersthestormcovidandweknowgreatresetwakeupamericatreasuremapgreatresistdiedsuddenly
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy