BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1009 WHAT IS YOUR PURPOSE
8 views • 8 months ago

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1009 What is your purpose

 

Scripture: B’resheet (Gen) 1:14-19 what is there purpose.

 

SYNOPSIS: Everything in YEHOVAH’S house has a purpose. Everything in the heavens has a purpose. The sun, the moon and the stars all have incredible eternal purposes. Everything in the water has a purpose. Every fish and every grain of sand. Everything that fly’s above the earth has a purpose. Every single winged creator from the smallest bug to the biggest bird. Everything on the land has a purpose. Every tree, every flower, every blade of grass and animal. If all those thing have a purpose, do man and woman? Do you know what your purpose is?

Let us look at the divine purpose of man and woman.

 

BIBLE VERSES: B’resheet (Gen) 1:14-19 what is there purpose. Sh’mot (Ex) 25:8-9 so that I may live among them. Sh’mot (Ex) 25:10 the most holiest object…special purpose. Sh’mot (Ex) 25:23, 31, 30:1, 27:1, 29:4. Yesha’yahu (Isa) 53:1-12 this very special purpose. Vayikra (Lev) 7:1-2 the guilt offering. Yesha’yahu (Isa) 53:2-10. Shoftim (Judges) 13:1-8 the purpose for your life can change at any moment. Luke 1:26-38 she was not looking for this but the purpose for her life changed eternity. Shoftim (Judges) 13:5-8. 

politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuawarmessianicstraight truthcovid
