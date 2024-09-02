© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1009 What is your purpose
Scripture: B’resheet (Gen) 1:14-19 what is there purpose.
SYNOPSIS: Everything in YEHOVAH’S house has a purpose. Everything in the heavens has a purpose. The sun, the moon and the stars all have incredible eternal purposes. Everything in the water has a purpose. Every fish and every grain of sand. Everything that fly’s above the earth has a purpose. Every single winged creator from the smallest bug to the biggest bird. Everything on the land has a purpose. Every tree, every flower, every blade of grass and animal. If all those thing have a purpose, do man and woman? Do you know what your purpose is?
Let us look at the divine purpose of man and woman.
BIBLE VERSES: B’resheet (Gen) 1:14-19 what is there purpose. Sh’mot (Ex) 25:8-9 so that I may live among them. Sh’mot (Ex) 25:10 the most holiest object…special purpose. Sh’mot (Ex) 25:23, 31, 30:1, 27:1, 29:4. Yesha’yahu (Isa) 53:1-12 this very special purpose. Vayikra (Lev) 7:1-2 the guilt offering. Yesha’yahu (Isa) 53:2-10. Shoftim (Judges) 13:1-8 the purpose for your life can change at any moment. Luke 1:26-38 she was not looking for this but the purpose for her life changed eternity. Shoftim (Judges) 13:5-8.