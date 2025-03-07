Did Paul and the Pharisees Create Jesus as a Psyop to Undermine Rome (short)

On March 2, 2025, Pete Papaherakles and Brian Ruhe responded to my recent video, "1 in 3 Chance Jesus Existed - Brian Ruhe Interviews Richard Carrier Ph.D." at https://old.bitchute.com/video/FPMDqRvjJPag/ . We made a 2:39:00 long video at

https://old.bitchute.com/video/MitbSc5blPmC/

discussing the historical authenticity of Jesus, referencing Richard Carrier's views that Jesus may not have existed. This video is a brief summary of Pete's hypothesis. I do encourage you to watch the full talk!





We explore the idea that Paul, a Pharisee, might have created Jesus as a psyop to undermine Rome. Pete cites the lack of contemporary records of Jesus' miracles and resurrection, and the late dating of the gospels and Paul's writings. They also discuss the influence of Jewish leaders in shaping Christianity, the role of Josephus and Tacitus, and the potential Jewish strategy to weaken Rome through pacifism. The conversation touches on the historical context of early Christianity, the Council of Nicaea, and the Great Schism. The discussion centers on the theory that Jews manipulated Christian history, particularly the Protestant Reformation and the early Christian Church's actions. Pete argues that Jews, through figures like Saint Paul, created Christianity to undermine Roman and pagan cultures. They suggest that Jews used Christianity as a Trojan horse to spread their influence. The conversation also touches on the historical impact of Christianity on pagan cultures, the role of the Catholic Church, and the influence of Jewish-Christian dynamics on modern geopolitics. The speakers debate the historical accuracy of these claims and the broader implications for understanding religious and cultural history. The conversation revolves around a discussion on historical theories, with a focus on the Protocols of Zion and a hypothesis about Paul and the Pharisees creating Jesus as a psychological operation (psyop) against Rome. Pete defends the authenticity of the Protocols and clarifies that their theory is not meant to denigrate Jesus but to offer a different perspective. They express a desire to avoid offending Christians and emphasize that the theory is speculative. The participants also discuss the length and impact of the talk, with plans to follow up with Richard Carrier and consider politically correct questions for future discussions.





