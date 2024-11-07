BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Color Revolutions Are To Extort Capital - Shoigu, Head of Security Council of Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • 7 months ago

"COLOR REVOLUTIONS ARE TO EXTORT CAPITAL" - Shoigu, Head of Security Council of Russia.

At the fall of the USSR, Ukraine had a population of 50 million people, (now estimated at barely 20 mil) and being rich in resources it had every chance to prosper. 

The current situation in the war zone is not in favor of the Kiev regime, so the West faces a choice - to continue the destruction of the Ukrainian population or to start negotiating.

▪️The purpose or the Kursk incursion is to gain control of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. ❗️

▪️The Kiev authorities, at the instigation of the West, have turned into a terrorist state controlled from outside.

▪️The plan to use Ukraine as a weapon to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia has failed, but its consequences will be felt for a long time. 

@IntelRepublic

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy