'SOCIETY'S DIVIDE' | World Orders Review
158 views • 5 months ago
R U VAXXED? The CO(N)VID CRIMINALS UNMASKED and the PURE BLOODS EMERGED [PT.01]

================

The CO(N)VID PLANDEMIC CRIMINALS UNMASKED (BUT STILL RUNNING FREE) and the PURE BLOOD (RESISTANCE) EMERGED as TRUE LEADERS [PT. 01] 'SOCIETY'S DIVIDE' ARE YOU VAXXED?

FOR BY YOUR DEEDS (IN THESE TIMES) WE WILL KNOW YOU !!!

================

Half a decade has elapsed since the Fake Pandemic first whispered from across the globe, growing into a resounding lie that has irrevocably altered the world. The same individuals who propagated this deception - elected officials, appointed bureaucrats, and employed figures we might label as child-like fools, neurotic busy-bodies, and corrupt wannabe-dictators - continue to hold sway. The so-called "experts" who made egregious errors during this “plandemic", leading to unnecessary disruptions, personal ruin, and shortened lives, still occupy their seats of power or have been replaced by those who either echo or ignore the lies from that time...

In this narrative, the Pure Bloods are seen as the true leaders, the moral and intellectual compasses in times of deceit. They are the ones who can be trusted to make decisions not only for themselves but for society at large, having proven their mettle in a complete and utter Fake Pandemic. They are the ones to whom we should look for guidance, having navigated through the insanity with their resolve intact, making them the bearers of hope for a just, informed, and truthful future.

Read Full Article at RealFreeNews.com or SubStack https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/are-you-vaccinated-the-covid-criminals?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

================

Mirrored - World Orders Review


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

