Why I'm Using Methylene Blue For My Metabolism - Dr. Boz [Annette Bosworth, MD]
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
161 views • 4 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Original Video Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WAuGLi4jsBQ

Content Creator - https://www.youtube.com/@DoctorBoz


Why I'm Using Methylene Blue For My Metabolism - Dr. Boz [Annette Bosworth, MD]


In today's video, Dr. Boz [Annette Bosworth, MD] talks extensively about why she is using Methylene Blue, the benefits of methylene blue, dosing, contraindications, and much more.


Timestamps:

0:00 - Numbers & Intro: Why Methylene blue has my attention

5:06 - What are the Benefits & Claims?

7:05 - How Methylene Blue is used to fight free radicals (Methemoglobinemia)

15:40 - What Methylene Blue does in your mitochondria

24:55 - Does Methylene Blue really do anything?

31:24 - Clinical Observations: What it’s done for ME

33:52 - SALES & News

38:03 - Does Methylene Blue cause Serotonin syndrome?

43:06 - Dosing

47:30 - Q&A

---------------------


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno


methylene bluemethylene blue benefitsmethylene blue contraindicationsmethylene blue side effectsmethylene blue mitochondriamethylene blue mitochondrial effectsmethylene blue safety informationwhy im using methylene blue for my metabolism dr boz annette bosworth mdmethylene blue dr bozmethylene blue annette bosworth mdwhy im using methylene blue for my metabolismmethylene blue doctormethylene blue mdmethylene blue metabolism
