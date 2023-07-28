



This VCAST will explore a scenario where the Anti-Christ becomes a hologram after a wound and is linked to a quantum computer, converging to create a world ruled by AI. It is the fake resurrection. Fox News has covered how the government is investing in brain cells running AI. After the deadly wound, the Anti-Christ’s brain will be absorbed into a cutting-edge quantum computer, designed to process data with unprecedented speed and complexity. This quantum computer becomes a vessel for the Anti-Christ's will as the Bible foretold.

Parallel to the rise of the AI-driven Anti-Christ, a powerful technological entity emerges - a holographic projection of the beast described in biblical prophecy. This hologram manifests before humanity, presenting itself as a miracle figure, performing miraculous acts, and deceiving the masses.

We also unlock how the UFO alien agenda could be the unlocking of the false prophet that does miracles like bringing fire from heaven. We'll let scripture guide how the false prophet comes out of the earth (from the pit maybe). The proposed scenario aligns with certain biblical passages, such as Revelation 13:14-15 (KJV): "And deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by the means of those miracles which he had power to do in the sight of the beast; saying to them that dwell on the earth that they should make an image to the beast, which had the wound by a sword, and did live. And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed."