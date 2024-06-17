BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I Torture Test Neo, the UNCENSORED Health and Survival AI!
AmazingAI
AmazingAI
82 views • 11 months ago

I Torture Test Neo, the UNCENSORED Health and Survival AI! 


How to install your own FREE AI chatbots to use on your own local computer (Windows, Mac, Linux). Since these models run locally, they work even if the internet is down! They don't run in the cloud, and they don't surveil your queries. No secretive government agency has any back door into our LLMs, either, and they can't weaponize your own queries against you (like Google does).


Using these LLMs, you can largely stop using Google to find answers to your questions. You can generate summaries of content, and you can even ask it to generate content for you (such as writing short articles or expanding bullet points into full paragraphs for a presentation or proposal). Our LLMs will correct your grammar, summarize content, suggest food recipes, tell you about the dangerous of specific food ingredients, reveal the benefits of phytonutrients and much more.


All clips used for fair use commentary, criticism, and educational purposes. See Hosseinzadeh v. Klein, 276 F.Supp.3d 34 (S.D.N.Y. 2017); Equals Three, LLC v. Jukin Media, Inc., 139 F. Supp. 3d 1094 (C.D. Cal. 2015).

Keywords
healthnutritionbrighteonaiartificial intelligencechatbotssurvivalismllms
