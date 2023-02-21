Called Out of Darkness into His marvellous light! This is my testimony to God's Power! Our God is a supernatural God.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Job 33
13 "Why do you strive against him? for he gives not account of any of his matters.
14 For God speaks once, yea twice, yet man perceives it not.
15 In a dream, in a vision of the night, when deep sleep falls upon men, in slumberings upon the bed;
16 Then he opens the ears of men, and seals their instruction,"
Is God speaking to YOU? Is He OPENING YOUR EARS?
Called Out of Darkness. Be a WARRIOR for God!