Evacuation helicopters arrive non stop after Maroun Al ras ambush

The first images of several Israeli helicopters flying near the southern Lebanese border have emerged with the aim of evacuating soldiers who were killed in an ambush in Maroun al-Ras, according to local sources on October 2, 2024. Maroun al-Ras is one of the highest points, hills and endless fortifications in the area, where a second battle is currently underway after in 2006, Israel failed to capture the city after fighting there for weeks against Ridwan Hezbollah forces. Lebanese fighters reported a successful ambush and heavy losses on the Zionist side. Beirut confirmed that Israeli forces crossed the "blue line" of demarcation, where the UNIFIL peacekeeping force was previously stationed.

More than 10 Israeli soldiers were killed in clashes in southern Lebanon and 60 others were injured, Sky News Arabia reported. Views from the east of Maroun al-Ras show medical helicopters buzzing and continuing to arrive - Israeli evacuations are underway where many casualties are reported in the fighting that has not ended as clashes are still ongoing according to the Israeli side. In addition, the Israeli army announced at least 8 Israeli soldiers killed and 35 others wounded in a Hezbollah ambush in the southern Lebanese village of Odaisseh, according to media reports. Some images show confirmation of the death toll from the IDF's 89th Brigade Egoz Unit, Eitan Oster the command captain, and Nazir Etkin the team commander were also liquidated, who specialized in anti-guerrilla warfare, special reconnaissance, and direct attempts to enter Maroun al-Ras.

About a day earlier, the commander of the Egoz unit announced that they would carry out larger maneuvers in Lebanon in the so-called Northern Arrows Operation against Hezbollah, and seek to return the northern settlers safely to their homes. The Israeli army showed scenes of their invasion as they entered Lebanese territory with the participation of commandos, which they said. However, it seems that so far they have suffered heavy losses when trying to advance on the Maroun El Ras line, and may be forced to retreat!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/