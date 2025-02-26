BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode #51 - The Hybridisation Program and The Matrix w/ Geraldine Orozco
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
10 followers
30 views • 6 months ago

In this episode I welcome back Geraldine Orozco who in the last episode took us on a journey beyond the veil of perception and reality into the multiverse which was such an awesome chat that we didn’t get the chance to delve into all of the topics that I wanted to talk about.

In this conversation Geraldine went into great detail to explain something called the Hybridisation Program which in essence is the mixing of human and extraterrestrial DNA which occurs through various means.

She also broke down how the matrix was formed, how it is maintained and how the hybridisation of humans started many thousands of years ago which directly correlates to the entire matrix control system that we live in!


Connect with Geraldine via any of the links below:


Website -

https://www.geraldineorozco.com/

YouTube - www.youtube.com/@GeraldineOrozco

Instagram -

https://www.instagram.com/geraldine.y.orozco/

Email - [email protected]


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Rumble -

https://rumble.com/c/TheConsciousMan7

YouTube -

https://www.youtube.com/@TheConsciousMan7Podcast

Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790

Instagram -

@adriano_246

 -

https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7

 -

https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/

Twitter/X -

@adriano_246

 -

https://x.com/adriano_246

Todd & Me Merch -

https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD

 (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d

 (UK and Europe)

Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases


If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!

Keywords
anunnakispiritualitymatrixreligionconsciousnessanunnagodshybridisationprogram
