"NATO Is Going To Get Us All Killed" - Protests Aim To Shut Down NATO For Good

MIRRORED from Redacted
24 Feb 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vgc35e1esk&ab_channel=Redacted
Should NATO be banned? The organization runs under the guise that it is a defensive organization but anyone with a brain knows it’s anything but defensive. Nick Brana is one of the organizers of the Rage Against The War Machine rally in D.C. and he’s got a new mission: to bring an end to NATO.