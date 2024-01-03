Create New Account
Kerman, IRAN - an Explosion Occurred During an Anniversary Procession on the Road Leading to the Cemetery where General Qassem Soleimani is Buried - Death Toll could be between 100 and 150 People
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago

In Kerman, Iran, an explosion occurred on the road leading to the cemetery where General Qassem Soleimani is buried.

Various sources estimate the death toll to be between 100 and 150 people. The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.

Update just added: ⚡️Iran's Emergency Management Agency reports that the death toll from the terrorist attack in Kerman has reached 103 people, with 141 injured.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

