The New Human: Transhumanism, Disease X & the Intra-Body Network w/ Kent Lewiss

Are you ready for human 2.0? Kent Lewiss returns to the program to discuss his latest report on transhumanism and what the crazy lunatics at the WHO, DARPA and the WEF want for humanity. He goes through his research and explains what is coming if we do not stop it. Eugenist. Yuval Harrari, said in 2018 that we have at most 15 years before humans will lose their free will. Are you ready to help stop this? You can download the report presented today at https://SarahWestall.com - search using the title of this episode to find the report. Follow Kent Lewiss on X at https://twitter.com/clarkzkent





