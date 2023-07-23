BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WAYNE ALLYN ROOT, ATLANTIS MEMORIES MATIAS DE STEFANO, & CLEAN WATER FOR THE HOPI!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
20 views • 07/23/2023

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview Wayne Allyn Root on how we can take back America -- see: www.rootforamerica.com Then I interview Matias De Stefano, an amazing young man with memories of Atlantis and water based computers 15,000 years ago! I will also be having other special guests including Leon McLaughlin of the Washington Clean Water Foundation where we will be talking about the need for clean water for the beautiful Hopi and Navajo Indians! To help the Hopi and Navajo get clean water, please email Ted at: [email protected] I hope you can all listen to this amazing and wonderful program! If we all work together, I know we can create a much better and happier world! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com (OTW Radio is on Clouthub, Facebook, Brighteon, and Bitchute.)

Keywords
wayne allyn rootmatias de stefanoatlantis memorieshopi navajo clean water
