Quo Vadis





May 15, 2023





In this video we share Medjugorje Message on Satan and the Church.





The following Message of Our Lady was given on April 14, 1982:





You must know that Satan exists.





He one day presented himself before the throne of God and asked permission to tempt the Church for a certain period with the intention of destroying it.





God allowed Satan to put the Church to the test for a century but added: You will not destroy it!





This century in which you live is under the power of Satan but, when the secrets entrusted to you are realized, his power will be destroyed.





Already now he begins to lose his power and therefore has become even more aggressive: he destroys marriages, raises discord even among consecrated souls, causes obsessions, causes murders.





Protect yourselves therefore with fasting and prayer, especially with community prayer.





Bring on blessed items and place them in your homes as well.





And take back the use of blessed water!





The following comes from a Message of November 5, 1982:





Mirjana relayed on this date to the Franciscan Priests that she had had an apparition in which satan appeared to her.





This apparition was sometime earlier in 1982.





In the apparition, satan asked Mirjana to renounce Our Lady and follow him.





If she did as he asked, he would make her happy in love and life.





He warned her that following Our Lady would only lead to suffering. satan came to Mirjana in the form of an attractive young man.





Looking into his eyes, however, filled her with great fear.





At the same time, Mirjana felt a power that was drawing her to him.





She cried out to Our Lady and satan instantly disappeared.





Our Lady then appeared and said to Mirjana:





Excuse me for this, but you must realize that satan exists.





One day he appeared before the throne of God and asked permission to submit the Church to a period of trial. God gave him permission to try the Church for one century.





This century is under the power of the devil, but when the secrets confided to you come to pass, his power will be destroyed.





Even now he is beginning to lose his power and has become aggressive.





He is destroying marriages, creating division among priests and is responsible for obsessions and murder.





You must protect yourselves against these things through fasting and prayer, especially community prayer.





Carry blessed objects with you.





Put them in your house, and restore the use of holy water.





In a Message of Our Lady from January 14, 1985 we hear:





My dear children! Satan is very strong, and with all his energy he wants to destroy the plans that I have begun to carry out with you.





You pray, only pray, and do not cease for a moment.





I too will pray to my son for all the plans I have started to come true.





Be patient and persevere in prayer!





Don't let Satan weaken you. He works intensely in the world.





Be careful!





