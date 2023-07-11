Grass-Finished vs. Grain-Fed Beef, One Soldier's Carnivore Bar Restores Food Freedom | Ep 99









Philip Meece was a wreck when he returned from serving in the Middle East. His gut, liver and overall wellness were in desperate need for repair.Show more





Philip, creator of Carnivore Bar, discusses the difference between grass-finished beef and grain-fed beef, the nutritional value of grass finished beef and defines regenerative farming, its biblical context and his journey to finding food freedom on Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA.





The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!





