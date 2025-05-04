© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Time To Attack!
4 months ago
- The Devil's A-Team is doing just time advancing their father's interests.
- The Church needs to go on the attack. We are sorrounded in every direction. Any one of us can bring grief to Satan's Kingdom if we throw off the shackles they have put on us. Just open our mouths and speak the Word of God, especially those portions that truly offended Satan's disciples.
- Revelation 19:11-21. Jesus Christ is not the "nice God."
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com
