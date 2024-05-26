Be careful. Fake fruit is making its way into U.S. Grocery stores

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If it is in New York it is in in other places also.
More ways to kill us.
More ways to get that nasty mRNA into our bodies.
More videos you may have missed but would like to see:
Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jim-crenshaw/
The symbolism of the Illuminati and New World Order in popular culture exposed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ygu2HYibu2Oo/
Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jim-crenshaw/
The symbolism of the Illuminati and New World Order in popular culture exposed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ygu2HYibu2Oo/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jim Crenshaw