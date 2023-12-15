5 Tips for Raising a Godly Son - Become a Healer - Arukah.com

🌟 Raising a Wonderful Child: A Mother's Journey Podcast 🌟
Join Mayim in a heartwarming and insightful podcast as she shares her journey of raising a wonderful, godly, and successful child. Celebrating her eldest son's 20th birthday and recent college graduation, Mayim reflects on the principles that shaped his character and achievements.
🙏 Episode Highlights:
Putting God First: Explore the significance of prioritizing faith in every aspect of parenting.
Being Present: Whether through homeschooling or daily engagement, discover the importance of imparting life lessons and discussing God's word.
Independence in Learning: Learn why it's crucial not to rely solely on others to teach your children about God and character development.
Joy in the Journey: Uncover the secret to instilling joy and celebration in your child's life, promoting a godly perspective.
Modeling Behavior: Understand the impact of leading by example and how your lifestyle choices influence your child's values.
Instilling Entrepreneurial Spirit: Explore the role of modeling and education in nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset in your child.
🎙️ Listen to Mayim's Personal Insights: Mayim shares personal anecdotes, practical tips, and heartfelt advice on raising children in a godly and successful way. Join her as she reflects on the unique journey of nurturing her son's potential while aligning with faith and family values.
