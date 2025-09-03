This Saint News 3/9/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week: It has been a while since we went in on Israel, but we gotta do what we gotta do. And Ukraine is a hella messy too; I'll show you why. The Democrats are doing their best to be unrelatable in the X Files. And how much have these governors spent on illegal immigrants? All that news is pretty heavy so as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.
Shipwreck - Political Propaganda
https://x.com/shipwreckshow/status/1896992370107032057
Israel just threatened the US, and wants to become the New Government of Syria...
https://x.com/AlexBarnicoat_/status/1896771774047793552
Ian Carroll - We just sent $4 Billion to Epstein’s handlers.
https://x.com/IanCarrollShow/status/1896305945179029622
Is Trump The Israeli Messiah?
https://x.com/DougandStacy/status/1896558263690486068
Are the Noahide Laws Coming Soon?
https://x.com/Ashleyhays2089/status/1896332517835428349
Trust the plan or take the black pill?
https://x.com/carey_wedler/status/1897807861276709179
WHAT’S THE TAXPAYER COST OF SUPPORTING ISRAEL?
https://x.com/GenXGirl1994/status/1868057966630609336
Here’s your intro to Operation Gladio.
https://x.com/realdefender45/status/1897824283063099616
The disastrous bird flu response is even worse than we thought - “The whole thing is upside down and backwards.”
https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1896342038905577637
Trump's Government Credit Card Power Play
https://x.com/ElofsonJess/status/1897765070064554280
SpaceX Loses Starship
https://x.com/EpochTimes/status/1898103250819100873
Andrew Wilson tells General Ben Hodges to 'stop pretending' about government spending on Ukraine.
https://x.com/PiersUncensored/status/1897030036605047266
SNL - Keeping up with race relations on the midday news
https://x.com/nbcsnl/status/1896066794692960443
Ryan Long - Every Rapper Signed to P Diddy