This Saint News 3/9/2025
DFlirt
DFlirt
27 followers
Follow
20 views • 6 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: It has been a while since we went in on Israel, but we gotta do what we gotta do. And Ukraine is a hella messy too; I'll show you why. The Democrats are doing their best to be unrelatable in the X Files. And how much have these governors spent on illegal immigrants? All that news is pretty heavy so as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


Shipwreck - Political Propaganda

https://x.com/shipwreckshow/status/1896992370107032057


Israel just threatened the US, and wants to become the New Government of Syria...

https://x.com/AlexBarnicoat_/status/1896771774047793552


Ian Carroll - We just sent $4 Billion to Epstein’s handlers.

https://x.com/IanCarrollShow/status/1896305945179029622


Is Trump The Israeli Messiah?

https://x.com/DougandStacy/status/1896558263690486068


Are the Noahide Laws Coming Soon?

https://x.com/Ashleyhays2089/status/1896332517835428349


Trust the plan or take the black pill?

https://x.com/carey_wedler/status/1897807861276709179


WHAT’S THE TAXPAYER COST OF SUPPORTING ISRAEL?

https://x.com/GenXGirl1994/status/1868057966630609336


Here’s your intro to Operation Gladio.

https://x.com/realdefender45/status/1897824283063099616


The disastrous bird flu response is even worse than we thought - “The whole thing is upside down and backwards.”

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1896342038905577637


Trump's Government Credit Card Power Play

https://x.com/ElofsonJess/status/1897765070064554280


SpaceX Loses Starship

https://x.com/EpochTimes/status/1898103250819100873


Andrew Wilson tells General Ben Hodges to 'stop pretending' about government spending on Ukraine.

https://x.com/PiersUncensored/status/1897030036605047266


SNL - Keeping up with race relations on the midday news

https://x.com/nbcsnl/status/1896066794692960443


Ryan Long - Every Rapper Signed to P Diddy

https://x.com/ryanlongcomedy/status/1871276380400542188

Keywords
trumpcomedyvaccineisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracynetanyahuukrainegazaanonzelenskyy
