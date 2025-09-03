This Saint News 3/9/2025

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





This week: It has been a while since we went in on Israel, but we gotta do what we gotta do. And Ukraine is a hella messy too; I'll show you why. The Democrats are doing their best to be unrelatable in the X Files. And how much have these governors spent on illegal immigrants? All that news is pretty heavy so as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.





Shipwreck - Political Propaganda

https://x.com/shipwreckshow/status/1896992370107032057





Israel just threatened the US, and wants to become the New Government of Syria...

https://x.com/AlexBarnicoat_/status/1896771774047793552





Ian Carroll - We just sent $4 Billion to Epstein’s handlers.

https://x.com/IanCarrollShow/status/1896305945179029622





Is Trump The Israeli Messiah?

https://x.com/DougandStacy/status/1896558263690486068





Are the Noahide Laws Coming Soon?

https://x.com/Ashleyhays2089/status/1896332517835428349





Trust the plan or take the black pill?

https://x.com/carey_wedler/status/1897807861276709179





WHAT’S THE TAXPAYER COST OF SUPPORTING ISRAEL?

https://x.com/GenXGirl1994/status/1868057966630609336





Here’s your intro to Operation Gladio.

https://x.com/realdefender45/status/1897824283063099616





The disastrous bird flu response is even worse than we thought - “The whole thing is upside down and backwards.”

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1896342038905577637





Trump's Government Credit Card Power Play



https://x.com/ElofsonJess/status/1897765070064554280





SpaceX Loses Starship

https://x.com/EpochTimes/status/1898103250819100873





Andrew Wilson tells General Ben Hodges to 'stop pretending' about government spending on Ukraine.

https://x.com/PiersUncensored/status/1897030036605047266





SNL - Keeping up with race relations on the midday news

https://x.com/nbcsnl/status/1896066794692960443





Ryan Long - Every Rapper Signed to P Diddy

https://x.com/ryanlongcomedy/status/1871276380400542188