The DOJ's document revealed a large amount of evidence, confirming the so-called CCP's "912 Project" Work Group members registered numerous fake foreign Twitter accounts
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
4 views • 04/22/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2f23znfea3

4/20/2023 The DOJ's document revealed a large amount of evidence, confirming the so-called CCP's "912 Project" Work Group members registered numerous fake foreign Twitter accounts, evaded bans, and used various techniques to manipulate a large number of electronic devices simultaneously to engage in malicious activities such as serving as the CCP's 50 Cent Army while bypassing the Great Fire Wall.

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #CCPsecretpolicestation #Project912 #CCPwaterarmy #CCPcyberarmy


4/20/2023 美国司法部起诉书揭露出大量铁证，做实了中共“912计划”的所谓工作组成员注册大量假外国人推特账号、逃避封杀并使用各种技术手段同时操纵大量电子设备翻墙当五毛的恶劣行径！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #中共警察站 #912计划 #中共水军 #中共网军


