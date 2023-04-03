BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian Forces Shocked! Sweden To Send World's Fastest Archer Artillery to Ukraine
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
114 views • 04/03/2023

US Military News


April 1, 2023


In this video, we will discuss how this Swedish Archer artillery system came to be sent to Ukraine. Next, we'll take a closer look at all its juicy technical details. Finally, we will say a few words about the impact this very complex, and modern artillery system will have on the Ukrainian battlefield.


It should be added that the 155mm Archer artillery system is several times more mobile than both Russian systems mentioned above, which is one of the main operational factors on the Ukrainian battlefield.


(Thumbnails are for illustration only)


Keywords
current eventsrussiawarus military newsukraineswedenartilleryarcherworlds fastest
